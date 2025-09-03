Area sheriff’s office warns of phone scam demanding over $2K for release of loved ones in jail

BUTLER COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is warning people about a phone scam that could cost them over $2,000.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that they have received reports of scammers calling people with family members in the Butler County Jail.

The callers demand $2,500 in exchange for the release of an inmate, according to the sheriff’s office.

A victim reportedly paid the money and arrived at the jail expecting their loved ones to be released.

“This is NOT how the system works. The courts—not the jail—set bonds and determine releases,” the sheriff’s office said. “We urge everyone, especially our elderly family, friends, and neighbors, to be on alert.”

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones called these scammers the “scum of the earth,” preying on innocent people while they are vulnerable.

They said people should hang up immediately if they receive one of these calls.

