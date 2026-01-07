Area sheriff’s office warns of continuing increase in phone scams

WARREN COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office has issued a warning about an increase in phone scams to start 2026.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post about the recent increase in fraudulent scams targeting citizens.

Residents are reminded that law enforcement will never request money for any reason, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office highlighted common schemes used by scammers, emphasizing that officers do not offer to resolve warrants or court issues in exchange for payment.

Additionally, law enforcement will not conduct transactions through cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Zelle, the sheriff’s office stated.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer requesting money to resolve an issue, it is a scam.

The Sheriff’s Office encouraged residents to protect themselves by sharing this information with family and friends.

Citizens always have the right to meet with law enforcement in person, and if there is any doubt about the legitimacy of a communication, they should contact their local agency or call 911 to report suspected fraud, the sheriff’s office said.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and aware of these scams as they continue to proliferate.

