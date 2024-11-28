Area seeing rain, snow mix to start Thanksgiving

MIAMI VALLEY — The area is dealing with a mix of rain and snow to start Thanksgiving.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is checking the roads this morning inside Storm Tracker 7. We have Storm Center 7 team coverage LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

We are seeing temperatures above freezing and some wet snow Thursday morning.

The rain and snow mix is expected to be out of the area by early this morning, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

Drivers are dealing with wet roads due to the rain and snow mix.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is asking drivers to give their crews plenty of room for their crews to operate.

“Our trucks are very large, they have those big flashing lights. When you see us, make sure that you give us plenty of room to work,” said Loryn Bryson.

We will update this story.

