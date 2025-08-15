Area school district delays start for middle, high school students

WILMINGTON — An area school district has delayed classes for middle and high school students.

Wilmington City Schools announced on social media that crews were working on a sewer line at the high school last week.

“Once the pipes for the original issue were exposed and gravel pulled out of the lines, they were able to run cameras further back into the lines to make sure there were no additional problems before closing up the hole,” the school district said. “Unfortunately, late Tuesday night, we found an additional major failure in this line under the kitchen.”

Repairing the issue prompted the delay for both middle and high school students.

Classes at Wilmington Middle School and Wilmington High School were canceled on Thursday and Friday.

Denver and Holmes Elementaries opened as scheduled.

High school students who receive transport to and from Laurel Oaks will still receive transportation.

They are expected to open on Monday, Aug. 18.

