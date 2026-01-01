Area police warning of subscription renewal scams

FRANKLIN — An area police department is warning of subscription renewal scams as the new year begins.

The Franklin Division of Police shared on social media about the rise of scammers using fake “subscription renewal” calls to deceive people.

The department has received reports of calls claiming to be from Spectrum, saying that the recipients 50% discount will be removed within the hour unless they act immediately.

The recipient is then instructed to call back the number shown on the Caller ID.

You should not call back if you receive this type of call.

You can verify your bill or check for discounts by calling the phone number listed on your actual bill or the company’s official website.

The department shared the following reminders:

A legitimate company will never ask you to pay with gift cards.

A company you already do business with does not need your Social Security number — your account number is sufficient.

If they called you, they should already have your account information.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions to verify whether a call is legitimate.

