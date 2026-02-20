Area police department welcomes first female officer

CELINA — An area police department welcomed its first female officer on Friday.
Mayor Jeff Hazel swore in Hunter Mote to the Celina Police Department.
Mote was previously a police officer with the Piqua Police Department and a correctional officer with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
