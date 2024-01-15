Area police department awarded over $200K to replace body cameras

KETTERING — An area police department is replacing its body-worn cameras.

The Kettering Police Department said it has been awarded $216,576 from a state grant through the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program.

“This is a huge step in improving not only the quality of our footage, but efficiency in the redaction processes for public records requests, upgraded life longevity of the cameras, and even direct connection to our dash cameras and license plate readers,” the police department said in a social media post.

The police department was approved by the city council last month to replace the body cameras.

