Area municipal airport getting new terminal building

RICHMOND — An area municipal airport is getting a new terminal building.

The City of Richmond announced on Friday that the Richmond Municipal Airport is moving forward with the construction of a new building.

The city calls the project a “major infrastructure investment that will improve safety, efficiency, and economic opportunity for the entire region.”

The project is being paid for through a federal grant, with the required local match coming from airport-generated funds.

The new terminal aims to modernize airport operations, improve passenger and pilot services, and provide space to support business aviation, air cargo, and emergency response operations, the city said.

Several local employers use the airport for shipping and receiving goods, corporate travel, medical flights, infrastructure inspections, or attracting new business investment.

“This project is about investing in infrastructure that supports economic growth and long-term sustainability,” airport manager Rodney Mayse said. “By leveraging federal funding and reinvesting airport revenues, we’re able to deliver real benefits to the region without placing a burden on taxpayers.”

It is unclear when construction will be complete.

