Area man learns punishment for shooting, killing mother

WILMINGTON, Clinton County — A man learned his punishment for shooting and killing his mother in Clinton County.

Kyler Whitt, 33, was sentenced to a total of 19.5 years to 25 years in prison, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Whitt was sentenced right after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, receiving stolen property, and tampering with evidence, the department said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Kelley Blazer, 55, was shot and killed inside an apartment on Brownberry Drive on April 15.

The victim’s son, Whitt, was arrested on scene of the shooting.

After Whitt’s sentencing, he was taken into custody by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for transfer to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

“The Wilmington Police Department wishes to thank the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance and collaborative efforts throughout this investigation and prosecution,” the department said.

