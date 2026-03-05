Area man accused of sexually assaulting child in bathroom formally charged

WARREN COUNTY — A grand jury has indicted an area man accused of sexually assaulting a child inside the bathroom of a business.
Robert DeWeese, 37, has been charged with multiple felonies.
This includes two counts of rape, one count each of gross sexual imposition, kidnapping with a sexually violent predator and sexual motivation specification, and abduction, according to a Warren County grand jury report.
The incident happened on Feb. 6 inside the bathroom of a New Lebanon business, the grand jury report stated.
Online jail records show that DeWeese is in custody at the Warren County Jail.
