Area man accused of sexually assaulting child in bathroom formally charged

Robert DeWeese mugshot Photo from Warren County Jail (Warren County Jail)
WARREN COUNTY — A grand jury has indicted an area man accused of sexually assaulting a child inside the bathroom of a business.

Robert DeWeese, 37, has been charged with multiple felonies.

This includes two counts of rape, one count each of gross sexual imposition, kidnapping with a sexually violent predator and sexual motivation specification, and abduction, according to a Warren County grand jury report.

The incident happened on Feb. 6 inside the bathroom of a New Lebanon business, the grand jury report stated.

Online jail records show that DeWeese is in custody at the Warren County Jail.

