Area Lawmakers react to Jim Jordan’s bid for House speaker

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Miami Valley congressman Jim Jordan has announced he will run for speaker of the House.

Jordan wrote a letter Wednesday, requesting support from his GOP colleagues.

Dayton Congressman Mike Turner voiced his support for Jordan.

“I am incredibly saddened by Kevin McCarthy’s removal as Speaker. He has done an excellent job addressing the important needs of our country. The members who removed him did so because he refused to shut down the government, which I also opposed. I am proud to support Jim Jordan as our next Speaker of the House because of his leadership skills, professionalism, and the fact that he will be able to unite our conference,” he said in a statement.

>> RELATED: Jim Jordan announces bid for House Speaker

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou also issued a statement in response:

“Congressman Jim Jordan is a staunch conservative and a fearless advocate for the America First movement. I fully support his bid to become Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Ohioans across the Buckeye State are confident in his leadership and ability to end the Democrats’ insanity in Washington.”

Until the next Speaker wins, the House is essentially at a standstill because it can’t work on any legislation or other business.

©2023 Cox Media Group