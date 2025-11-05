Illegal after-hours “bar” raided

ALLIANCE — An illegal after-hours “bar” was raided around 1 am on Saturday, outside of Cleveland.

The Alliance Police Department and Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 40 N Park Ave, according to a Facebook post.

Upon investigation, police officers found the “bar” had been operating without a liquor permit and operating past legal hours, sometimes up until 5 am, during the month the establishment was open.

Reports received said there was drug activity, fights, underage drinking, loud noises, weapon offenses, and DUI or OVI offenses at the “bar”.

During the raid, around 50 people were removed from the property.

12 firearms were recovered from the “bar”, including semi-automatic pistols, AR-15s, and a semi-automatic shotgun.

Four people were arrested on charges that ranged from outstanding arrest warrants and drug possession to operating an illegal liquor operation.

The “bar”, formerly Shaffer’s Diner, was to be in a poor and unsafe condition, with the only power source as gasoline generators that provided power to lights and televisions from extension cords.

