Area flea market announces upcoming closure

WILMINGTON — Caesar Creek Flea Market in Wilmington is set to close in two months.

Ownership made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon, saying the market would permanently close on November 30.

“The decision was not made lightly and we will be saddened to watch Caesar Creek Flea Market, a community gathering place for almost five decades, close the iconic red doors for the last time,” the owners wrote in a social media post.

From now until November 30, the market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Caesar Creek Flea Market will still have its car shows and Halloween events as previously planned. Admission to the market will also be free starting in October.

“Caesar Creek Flea Market has employed hundreds of youth over the years, providing the first job for many leaders in our community. We cherish the many memories that our staff and customers have shared with us over the years here at the Market,” they wrote.

The owners also shared that the storage business will remain open. A separate announcement regarding that will be made at a later date.

