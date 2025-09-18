Are you missing a pig? Owner sought after pig found in Logan County

If you are missing a pig across the area, it may have been found.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Dog Warden of Logan County posted pictures on social media of a lost pig recently found in the area.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Body camera footage of man getting tased by Springfield officer released; Ohio BCI investigating
- Family of man who died in custody files lawsuit against Montgomery Co. Jail healthcare provider
- Administrator suspended after selling school’s lawnmowers on Facebook Marketplace
“Who lost a pig?” They said. “(State Route) 273 heading back to (the) Long Island area.”
Contact the Dog Warden of Logan County at (937) 592-5731 if you have any information.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group