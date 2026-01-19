Archbishop Alter High School falls in second day of Flyin’ to the Hoop

KETTERING — Several high schools played in the second day of the 2026 Flyin’ to Hoop high school basketball invitational.

The nationally ranked high school basketball showcase is taking place at Trent Arena in Kettering through Monday.

29 teams will play 18 games in four days, according to its website.

Wayne and Centerville High Schools lost their games on Saturday.

Archbishop Alter High School wrapped up the second day against Upper Arlington. The Knights fell, 49-46.

Several local high schools are in action on Monday.

The matchups are:

Northridge vs Margaretta- 1:15 p.m.

Fairmont vs Warrensville Heights- 4:45 p.m.

Tri-Village vs Indian Hill- 6:30 p.m.

Visit this website for more information.

