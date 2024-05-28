Apparent ‘WWII-style hand grenade’ found inside Ohio garage

FINDLAY — The bomb squad was called to an Ohio garage after a hand grenade was found on Monday.

Findlay Police officers were called to a home on Kellybrooke Court at around 1:42 p.m. on initial reports that someone found a grenade, according to TV station WTVG in Toledo.

The grenade is believed to have belonged to a dead relative.

Police described it as an apparent “WWII-style hand grenade,” according to CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

The Lima Bomb Squad was contacted.

They safely collected and transported it for “safe detonation/disposal,” Findlay Police told WTOL.

No injuries were reported.

