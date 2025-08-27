Another cold August morning; dry, cool stretches continue across region

MIAMI VALLEY — After another cold morning, a stretch of dry and cool weather will continue across the region on Wednesday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to TRACK these fall-like temperatures. She has the latest TIMING on our next chance for rain this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Some parts of the region saw temperatures in the mid-40s on Wednesday morning.

Bus stop forecast for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Ritz says the clear skies, dry air, and light winds have combined to produce a cold start.

Temperature outlook for early September Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We will see dry skies with temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon.

There is a small chance of rain showers on Thursday. Ritz says the chance is very scattered.

It will be a dry end to the week and a nice start to the Labor Day weekend.

Rainfall totals through Sunday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

