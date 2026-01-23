Animal shelter seeks emergency fosters ahead of winter storm

WASHINGTON TWP — A major snowstorm is expected this weekend, prompting local animal shelters to urgently seek temporary foster homes for dogs and cats.

SICSA expressed concern that staff may not be able to reach the facility safely.

To support the animal care team and protect the animals, the shelter is reaching out for community help in finding foster homes.

The shelter is particularly in need of foster homes that do not currently have other dogs to facilitate easier integration for the pets being fostered.

Fostering helps alleviate pressure on the shelter’s resources during severe weather conditions.

Foster pickup times are established for today, Jan. 23, until 6:15 p.m. and tomorrow, Jan. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interested individuals can fill out a foster questionnaire to initiate the process.

Once the questionnaire is submitted, the foster team will match volunteers with suitable dogs or cats available for fostering.

