Animal sanctuary director accused of neglecting her own cats, new developments in case

MIAMI COUNTY — There are new developments in the case of the animal sanctuary director accused of neglecting her own cats.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher was in court today and heard from former volunteers who spoke about what they saw. He breaks down the unique punishment the Director could face on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Sophia Kartsonis, the Director of Our Farm Sanctuary, appeared in Miami County Court for the first time in over a month, and this time several former volunteers gathered in the courtroom to see how the case would play out.

Kartsonis faces six counts of animal neglect, she originally pleaded not guilty on July 25th.

News Center 7 previously reported in July about Miami County Animal Control performing a search warrant on Our Farm Sanctuary.

They took 43 cats from the property because of their housing conditions. Six of those cats were Kartsonis’ personal pets. She is charged with neglecting her own six cats.

