Animal sanctuary agrees to let county hold over 40 cats as neglect investigation continues

TIPP CITY — New developments in the case of an animal farm sanctuary accused of animal neglect.

Sophia Kartsonis, co-founder of Our Farm Sanctuary, forfeited her right to a hearing, also giving up her right to have the prosecutor prove the case.

Instead, the two parties agreed that the animals seized should continue to be held by the Miami County Animal Shelter.

News Center 7 previously reported that a search warrant was executed at Our Farm Sanctuary.

The Miami County Animal Control took 43 cats from the property, Kartsonis claimed six of them as her personal cats.

As part of the agreement, Kartsonis is required to pay $10 for each of her personal cats, covering the housing costs of the Miami County Animal Shelter.

IF Kartsonis does not make her monthly payment she agrees to permanently forfeit the cats to the Miami County Animal Shelter.

The judge also granted a gag order, meaning no images from the investigation are allowed to the public, and potential witnesses must remain quiet.

We will continue to follow this story.









