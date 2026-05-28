Several rescued from flooded homes after heavy rain moves through Miami Valley

CLARK COUNTY — The recent heavy rain has caused several issues across the Miami Valley.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is checking conditions as people are dealing with both dense fog and flooded streets this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Multiple people had to be rescued from their homes after heavy rain flooded a neighborhood at the 5300 block of South Charleston Road.

Crews had to rescue two kids inside.

The floodwater was also full of corn stalks, which made it hard for crews to use their boat.

“Fields flood this time of year; it brings the corn stalks down, all the debris from where they’ve taken the corn down the year before,” said Jamie Allen, Deputy Chief of the Springfield Township Fire Department. “It clogs the culvert here, and then it all backs up into this area.”

Days of rain led to flooding and water damage across the Miami Valley.

A man told our news crew that he went through floodwater to get his daughter out.

“I told her, pack her boys some stuff up and everything,” said Bob Pennsywitt. “So, I went in and got all her stuff out, and then I went and gave her a piggyback ride out.”

The family said they are waiting for the water to go down before they go in and take any belongings out.

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