Animal sanctuary director pleads not guilty to animal cruelty charges

TIPP CITY — The director of a Miami County animal sanctuary that is currently under investigation has entered her plea.

Sophia Kartsonis, Director of Our Farm Sanctuary, pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor counts of cruelty to companion animals this week, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. She was charged on Friday.

Kartsonis is scheduled to be in court next on July 29, according to court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Miami County animal control officers and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Our Farm Sanctuary in Tipp City on July 15.

Officials decided to search the property after receiving multiple complaints from current and past volunteers.

One volunteer described the sanctuary as having “filthy conditions, mice infestations, inappropriately sized cages for dogs and cats, poor air ventilation, strong odor, and many untreated medical conditions,” according to the search warrant obtained by News Center 7.

Animal control officers found over 100 cats in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions, according to a statement from the rescue. Many of them had serious upper respiratory infections.

Forty-three cats were taken from the sanctuary and are being cared for by the Miami County Animal Shelter.

News Center 7 received the following statement from Kartsonis last week:

We are aware and understand that there are many questions about Our Farm Sanctuary, how we care for animals, how we house and shelter them, and our adoption process. At this time, we are doing our best to comply with the ongoing investigation conducted by Miami County Animal Control. As we move forward, we hope to share more information about our progress and results. At this time, however, we are focused completely on the animals under our care, their health and welfare, and, with the help of Animal Control, we are also focused on ensuring compliance. — Sophia Kartsonis, Director, Our Farm Sanctuary

