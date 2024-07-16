‘We had no choice;’ Dozens of cats seized from local animal sanctuary

TIPP CITY — Dozens of cats were seized from a rescue in Miami County on Monday, according to a spokesperson from Miami County Animal Shelter.

On Monday, Miami County Animal Control Officers and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Our Farm Sanctuary after receiving multiple complaints from current and past volunteers.

Officers found over 100 cats, many with serious upper respiratory infections, in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions, the spokesperson said.

43 cats were seized from the rescue.

“Even with the best intentions, many times rescues find themselves in a position where they are overwhelmed and unable to provide quality care for their animals, and in this case after multiple attempts to work with Our Farm Sanctuary we had no choice but to execute the search warrant and take legal action to protect the animals in their care,” Animal Shelter Director Robert Craft said.

Co-founder of Our Farm Sanctuary Mitch Lear issued a statement regarding the response on Tuesday.

Our Farm Sanctuary was founded in 2018 with a mission: the care and feeding and placement of animals who have no other place to be. We take the sick and injured when no one else will. This morning, without advance notice, we were surprised by Miami County Deputy Sheriffs and Animal Control personnel who served us with a warrant to search the farm premises. If there were problems with care, we would have known about it and already corrected without the intrusion of Miami County Animal Control. We are uncertain why this warrant was served, why we were not contacted first, and why we were made to feel that we have done something wrong when strive to do everything right for these animals. We have been very successful in our mission. We have a wonderful reputation in the community and beyond. We are very proud of lives we've changed, both animal and human. Prior to this morning, we have received no complaints concerning the treatment of the animals under our care or the conditions of the farm. Every animal who has left this property to go to a new home has been carefully prepared for their new life. When appropriate, they are spayed and neutered and given all their shots. Our Farm Sanctuary has seen significant growth in the last few years. Last year we adopted out over 500 cats and over 200 dogs. And we were voted Best of Dayton Animal Adoption Center for 2023. We want to continue to serve this community.

