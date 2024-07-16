‘Received no complaints;’ Animal sanctuary speaks out after animal control officers search farm

TIPP CITY — An animal sanctuary said they were shocked when animal control officers searched their farm Monday.

On Monday, News Center 7 received several calls from iWitness7 viewers stating there was a large police presence at Our Farm Sanctuary in Tipp City.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reported seeing several deputies and animal control officers.

Mitch Lear, co-founder of Our Farm Sanctuary, issued a statement regarding this response.

“This morning, without advance notice, we were surprised by Miami County Deputy Sheriffs and Animal Control personnel who served us with a warrant to search the farm premises. If there were problems with care, we would have known about it and already corrected without the intrusion of Miami County Animal Control,” Lear wrote in part.

Lear added he is unsure why the warrant was served.

“We are very proud of lives we’ve changed, both animal and human. Prior to this morning, we have received no complaints concerning the treatment of the animals under our care or the conditions of the farm,” the statement reads.

News Center 7 has reached out to animal control officers and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office about this investigation but has not heard back as of Monday night.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.





The full statement from Lear can be read below:

Our Farm Sanctuary was founded in 2018 with a mission: the care and feeding and placement of animals who have no other place to be. We take the sick and injured when no one else will. This morning, without advance notice, we were surprised by Miami County Deputy Sheriffs and Animal Control personnel who served us with a warrant to search the farm premises. If there were problems with care, we would have known about it and already corrected without the intrusion of Miami County Animal Control. We are uncertain why this warrant was served, why we were not contacted first, and why we were made to feel that we have done something wrong when strive to do everything right for these animals. We have been very successful in our mission. We have a wonderful reputation in the community and beyond. We are very proud of lives we've changed, both animal and human. Prior to this morning, we have received no complaints concerning the treatment of the animals under our care or the conditions of the farm. Every animal who has left this property to go to a new home has been carefully prepared for their new life. When appropriate, they are spayed and neutered and given all their shots. Our Farm Sanctuary has seen significant growth in the last few years. Last year we adopted out over 500 cats and over 200 dogs. And we were voted Best of Dayton Animal Adoption Center for 2023. We want to continue to serve this community.

