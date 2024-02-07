Ohio man dies after taking supplement

LORAIN COUNTY, OH — A 37-year-old man is dead. A supplement called Tianeptine contributed to his death, according to the coroner’s office, Cleveland 19 reported.

Family members told Cleveland 19 Christopher Haggerty fell asleep after taking the supplement, went into a coma and had a heart attack.

Tianeptine is found in the supplement “Neptune’s Fix,” according to The Food and Drug Administration. The administration has warned about its dangers.

“The FDA is especially concerned about the illegal importation of unsafe drugs like tianeptine which has been shown to pose a significant risk to patients and consumers,” said Assistant Commissioner for Import Operations Dan Solis.

The FDA reported on Jan. 23 it continues to receive reports of seizures, loss of consciousness and death. Neptune Resources, LLC agreed to recall all lots of Neptune’s Fix Elixir, Neptune’s Fix Extra Strength Elixir and Neptune’s Fix Tablets, according to the FDA.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine authorized the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy to adopt an emergency rule to ban the sale and use of Tianeptine in 2022, making it illegal in Ohio. Other names for the drug include ZaZa, Tianna, TD Red and Pegasus, according to the state. It is also known as ‘gas station heroin.’

