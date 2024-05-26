‘An infectious smile;’ Family of woman hit, killed by train in Tipp City speaks out

TIPP CITY — A family is working to heal after their wife and mother was hit and killed by a train last month.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Cynthia Steele, 47, was hit and killed by a train in Tipp City on April 8.

Tipp City police said Cynthia was trying to beat the train but fell on the tracks and was hit, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

“It was a great day, she had looked forward to the eclipse and all and she was really excited about it,” Cynthia’s husband, Chris Steele said.

Chris and Cynthia were married for 25 years.

Shortly after the total solar eclipse, Chris said Cynthia had a few drinks and they continued to enjoy the day.

They planned to go on a walk and shoot some pool. The pool hall was close to the train tracks, but Chris said he never thought it would be a problem.

“We walked down and unfortunately, she got hit by a train,” Chris said.

Tipp City police said the train conductor saw Cynthia on the tracks when the crossing gates were already down. Seconds later, she was hit.

Cynthia left behind five children, who say their mother was their world.

“I remember in New Orleans, for one of my competitions, I had extra food and we gave it to a homeless person,” Cynthia’s daughter, Aubrie Steele said.

Aubrie said her mother loved colors and tried to be a light in people’s lives, which was honored at her funeral.

“So, I had like this bright idea to make like bracelets and stick them out on a table and had everybody like, grab one,” Cynthia’s daughter, Abbie Steele said.

Even though the family is working to heal, there is no moving on.

“I feel bad, you know, that whole thing of am I allowed to be happy,” Chris said.

With the help of professionals, the family is beginning to accept what happened.

Chris said whenever he closes his eyes, he thinks of Cynthia’s face.

“One of the biggest things to remember was her smile. She had an infectious smile,” Chris Steele said.

