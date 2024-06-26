Amtrak ‘preferred routes’ include 2 Miami Valley cities, study shows

DAYTON — A new transportation study shows that two cities in the Miami Valley could be added to rail routes from Amtrak.

The Federal Railroad Administration recently conducted a Long-Distance Service Study and presented the results of that study at a recent meeting. Two potential routes could have stops in Dayton and Springfield, the two biggest cities in the Miami Valley.

According to the study, both cities would feature stops on preferred routes from Dallas/Fort Worth to New York and Detroit to New Orleans.

Data shows that the round-trip distance for the Dallas/Fort Worth to New York trip would be 1,907 miles and would take approximately 44 hours. The route would run through 33 stations, including ones in St. Louis, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, and Newark.

The ride from Detroit to New Orleans would take approximately 29 hours round-trip to travel 1,244 miles. The route would run through 30 stations, including Louisville, Nashville, and Birmingham, Alabama.

The route maps featured in the study are not a Federal Railroad Administration proposals for service.

“Further analysis and identification of funding after competition of this study would be necessary to advance the preferred routes through project planning and project development activities, including detailed schedule development,” officials note in the study.

