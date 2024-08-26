‘Always wanted to help;’ Community mourns ‘beloved’ library employee killed in crash

CLARK COUNTY — A community is mourning the loss of a beloved security guard whose connections ran deep in Clark County.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Larry Blevins was outside his car at Snyder Park in Springfield when another car hit and killed him.

“I was on the back of a truck and I got a phone call and about fell clear off the back of the truck,” Scott Pendleton, who knew Blevins for decades said.

Tonight at 8 PM, we will be hosting a candlelight vigil here at Pendleton’s Produce to honor and remember the cherished... Posted by Pendleton's Produce on Monday, August 26, 2024

