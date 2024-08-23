‘Beloved’ library employee hit, killed by car at Springfield park

SPRINGFIELD — A community is mourning the loss of a “beloved” Clark County Public Library employee after he was hit and killed by a car at a Springfield park Thursday.

Larry Blevins, 69, was identified as the man killed after a driver failed to control their car and hit him at Snyder Park, according to a Springfield crash report.

A Chevrolet Cruise was traveling eastbound through Snyder Park when the driver ran off the left side of the roadway and hit Blevins who was standing next to his car.

Blevins was thrown as a result of the crash.

The Chevrolet Cruise also hit Blevin’s car.

The driver continued eastbound and hit two large rocks, causing his car to go airborne for approximately 15-20 feet, according to the crash report.

Once back on the ground, the Chevrolet Cruise hit a third rock before entering the roadway again and stopping.

An employee for the Clark County Public Library told News Center 7 that Blevins was a beloved security officer for one of the branches.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

