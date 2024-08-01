UPDATE: Left lane open on SB I-75 past I-70 due to crash, 1 child, 2 others hospitalized

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @1:38 AM:

The left lane is back open after an injury crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County early Thursday morning.

>>TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to crash on SB I-75 near I-70

State troopers and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-75 SB between I-70 and Benchwood Road just after midnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the left lane is back open and they should reopen the other lanes soon.

Medics transported three people to area hospitals, including a child to Dayton Children’s. Two others were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

We will update this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Three people, including one child, were taken to hospital after a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.

>>TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to crash on SB I-75 near I-70

State troopers and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-75 SB between I-70 and Benchwood Road just after midnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

ODOT cameras show all lanes closed on I-75 SB between I-70 and Benchwood Road.

Medics transported two people to Miami Valley Hospital and one child to Dayton Children’s, OSHP told News Center 7.

Their conditions are unknown currently.

News Center 7 has contacted OHSP for more information about this crash.

We will update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group