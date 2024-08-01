UPDATE: Left lane open on SB I-75 past I-70 due to crash, 1 child, 2 others hospitalized

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @1:38 AM:
The left lane is back open after an injury crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County early Thursday morning.
>>TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to crash on SB I-75 near I-70
State troopers and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-75 SB between I-70 and Benchwood Road just after midnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the left lane is back open and they should reopen the other lanes soon.
Medics transported three people to area hospitals, including a child to Dayton Children’s. Two others were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
We will update this story.
-INITIAL STORY-
Three people, including one child, were taken to hospital after a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.
>>TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to crash on SB I-75 near I-70
State troopers and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-75 SB between I-70 and Benchwood Road just after midnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
ODOT cameras show all lanes closed on I-75 SB between I-70 and Benchwood Road.
Medics transported two people to Miami Valley Hospital and one child to Dayton Children’s, OSHP told News Center 7.
Their conditions are unknown currently.
News Center 7 has contacted OHSP for more information about this crash.
We will update this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group