All lanes closed on SB I-75 near SR-4 after semi crash in Dayton

DAYTON — All lanes are closed on Southbound Interstate 75 near State Route 4 after a semi-crash Tuesday morning.
Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at 7:17 a.m. to Southbound Interstate 75 between Stanley Avenue and State Route 4 after a semi crashed into a barrier, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
ODOT cameras show that Dayton Police officers and medics have shut down all lanes of traffic on SB I-75 at State Route 4.
Traffic is backed up on SB I-75 past Needmore Road.
