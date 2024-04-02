All lanes closed on SB I-75 near SR-4 after semi crash in Dayton

DAYTON — All lanes are closed on Southbound Interstate 75 near State Route 4 after a semi-crash Tuesday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Semi crash on SB I-75 causing delays in Dayton

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at 7:17 a.m. to Southbound Interstate 75 between Stanley Avenue and State Route 4 after a semi crashed into a barrier, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

ODOT cameras show that Dayton Police officers and medics have shut down all lanes of traffic on SB I-75 at State Route 4.

Traffic is backed up on SB I-75 past Needmore Road.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

