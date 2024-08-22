UPDATE: All lanes open after rollover crash on SB I-75 in Miami County; 2 hospitalized

MIAMI COUNTY — -UPDATE @2:55 a.m.-

At least two people are hospitalized after a rollover crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Miami County Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded around 1:20 a.m. to a one-vehicle rollover crash on I-75 SB at the Miami/Montgomery County line, according dispatchers.

All lanes were closed but reopened around 2:40 a.m.

Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Medics transported the driver and one of the passengers to the hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The crash remains under investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

-INITIAL STORY-

At least one person is hospitalized after a rollover crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Miami County Thursday morning.

>>TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to crash on SB I-75 in Miami County

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded just after 1:20 a.m. to a rollover crash on I-75 SB at the Miami/Montgomery County line.

The left lanes are closed on I-75 SB past State Route 571.

ODOT cameras several medics and state troopers are on the scene.

Medics transported at least one person to an area hospital, dispatchers told News Center 7.

We will update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group