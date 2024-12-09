All lanes back open after crash on I-75 in Moraine; at least 1 injury

MORAINE — All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 Sunday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Moraine officers and medics responded before 10:30 p.m. to reports of a crash on I-75 Northbound at Dixie Drive, according to dispatchers.
TRENDING STORIES:
- State troopers ID 31-year-old man hit, killed by car in Miamisburg
- Suspected intruder shot by homeowner dies
- Jay-Z accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old along with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in 2000
ODOT cameras showed the left lanes were blocked.
At one point, all lanes were closed, OHGO’s website reported.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that two vehicles were involved. At least one person was transported to an area hospital.
All lanes are back open on I-75 NB in Moraine.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]