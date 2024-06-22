All abord! Carillon Park Rail Festival returns this weekend

DAYTON — The annual Carillon Park Rail Festival returns to Dayton this weekend.

The two-day event kicks off today, Saturday, at 9:30 a.m. at Carillon Historical Park.

Guests can enjoy free miniature train rides and $5 rides on the full-scale Carillon Park Railroad, as well as live steam engines, model train displays, and historical displays.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Children age 2 and under get in free.

A full rundown of ticket prices and more information about the festival can be found here.

