Alcohol suspected to be a factor in serious head-on crash in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a serious head-on crash in Harrison Township Friday.

Around 6:15 p.m. deputies were called to a crash near Needmore Road and Payne Avenue, according to a media release.

When they arrived on scene they found two cars involved in what appeared to be a head-on crash.

A female driver in a silver Dodge Neon sustained serious injuries.

A female driver of the second car sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were taken to local hospitals.

An investigation found that Dodge Neon was traveling eastbound on Needmore Road when it approached the intersection of Payne Avenue, went left of center, and hit the second car head on, according to the media release.

Deputies said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.





