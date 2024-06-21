Air Quality Alert issued for parts of region today

MIAMI VALLEY — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of the region today.

The Air Quality Alert has been issued for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble counties.

It is also in effect for Butler and Warren counties in Ohio. It also includes Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for today is forecasted to be 101. An (AQI) of 101 or higher is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures to be in the mid-90s with light winds and sunny skies.

These conditions are favorable for ground-level ozone formation, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

The general public is not likely to be affected and for most people, it is ok to be active outside, but take more breaks and do less strenuous activities.

For more information, visit MiamiValleyAir.org.

