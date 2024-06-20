Air conditioning issues force Dayton bar, restaurant to close early during extreme heat

DAYTON — A bar and restaurant in Dayton were forced to close early on Wednesday after experiencing air conditioning issues.

The Barrel House on E. Third Street and Grist on W. Fifth Street both closed early on Wednesday after having air conditioning issues amid the heatwave the Miami Valley is currently experiencing.

Grist’s owners said on social media that they had to close for the night on Wednesday after two of their air conditioning units broke, making the restaurant pretty balmy.

“We’ll be up and running first thing tomorrow,” they wrote.

The Barrel House also made the decision to close early on Wednesday after it became “abysmally hot” in there after their unit broke.

On Thursday, they shared that they hoped to have the unit fixed and be back to normal operations this evening. Until then, they decided to open at 11 a.m. for retail and carryout.

