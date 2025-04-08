AES Ohio warning of scammers demanding immediate payment for utility bills

OHIO — AES Ohio is warning of a new wave of scammers targeting its customers.

AES Ohio shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they have received new reports of scammers targeting their customers.

The scammers are claiming to represent AES and demand immediate payment through third-party sites.

They may threaten disconnection for past due balances, according to AES.

AES does not require or recommend a specific payment method, and they do not provide barcodes for payment at third-party sites, according to the post.

If you are concerned about your account or balance, you can visit myaccount.aes.com or call customer service at 800-433-8500.

For more information on utility scams, visit this website.

