AES Ohio customers will be paying more when company starts electric security plan

DAYTON — AES Ohio customers will be paying more for service because the utility has won the authorization to implement its electric security plan.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) adopted a settlement agreement that authorizes AES Ohio to put the ESP in place, which will begin Sept. 1 and remain in effect for three years.

So what does that mean for the utility company’s customers? They’ll pay an average of $5.33 more a month.

The ESP includes upgrading the AES Ohio network, making service more reliable and providing safeguards for price stability.

“So what that entails is a couple of things,” Mary Ann Kabel, AES Ohio corporate communication director, told News Center 7. “Last year, at the end of the year, we received our distribution rate case increase. A distribution rate case, you know, recovers fund that we’ve already spent.”

Kabel said to help with the higher customer costs, AES Ohio plans to put $150,000 of shareholder funds toward the Gift of Power Program for emergency relief to customers facing disconnection because of financial hardship.

“The settlement we approve (Wednesday) today will serve to improve the service quality and reliability of the grid across AES Ohio’s service territory,” PUCO Chairwoman Jenifer French said. “Incentivizing off-peak electric vehicle charging, economic development opportunities, and customer and community assistance programs are exciting opportunities for Ohio consumers.”

AES Ohio will continue to source electricity for customers through a wholesale competitive bidding process, according to the terms of the agreement.

