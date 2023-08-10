PUCO approves new AES Ohio electric security plan, starts next month

COLUMBUS — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) adopted a settlement agreement that authorizes AES Ohio to implement its electric security plan (ESP).

The ESP will start September 1 and be in effect for three years, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

“The settlement we approve (Wednesday) today will serve to improve the service quality and reliability of the grid across AES Ohio’s service territory,” stated PUCO Chair Jenifer French. “Incentivizing off-peak electric vehicle charging, economic development opportunities, and customer and community assistance programs are exciting opportunities for Ohio consumers.”

Under the terms of the agreement, AES Ohio will continue to source electricity for its customers through a wholesale competitive bidding process.

The company will be required to file with PUCO a plan for distribution system maintenance that will focus spending on where it will have the greatest impact on maintaining and improving service reliability and resiliency of the grid and promoting equity for low-income communities, according to a PUCO spokesperson.

AES Ohio called the approval “a significant milestone” for both the company and the City of Dayton, in a statement Wednesday.

The company said the three-year plan will “strengthen service reliability, provide greater safeguards for price stability, and continue investments in the local economy, in a social media post.

“Approval of the ESP settlement represents a significant milestone for AES Ohio to create meaningful reliability improvements while supporting customer needs and the rapid growth of the Dayton region,” said Ahmed Pasha, acting AES President, of U.S. Utilities. “We are appreciative of the efforts and collaboration among our stakeholders to reach this settlement for the benefit of our customers.”

The company sent an email to its customers on Wednesday and explained how this plan will affect them.

Customer programs

Increase educational outreach of utility assistance and low-income energy efficiency programs, prioritizing communities with a high percentage of disconnections. Translation needs will be addressed.

Over the three-year term of the ESP, AES Ohio will contribute $150,000 of shareholder funds to the Gift of Power program for emergency relief to customers facing disconnection due to financial hardship.

Elimination of the $25 Reconnection of Meter charge for customers with smart meters.

New and enhanced customer programs such as weatherization assistance, electric vehicles (EVs), and customer education.

AES Ohio said a residential customer using 1,000 kWH a month will see a $2.71 decrease from the ESP settlement, which will offset the distribution rate increase of $8.04 for a net increase of over $5.

The company added it will reflect a 3.4% increase for a residential customer using 1,000 kWH a month of AES Ohio’s Standard Service Offer (SSO).

Both the new ESP settlement and distribution rates will go into effect during the first billing cycle in September.

For more information on AES Ohio’s ESP plan, visit this website.

To read the PUCO settlement, visit this website.

