AAA predicting 3rd highest amount of travelers this Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON D.C. — Millions of Americans are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

At least 55 million travelers are projected to travel 50 miles or more away from home over the Thanksgiving holiday period, AAA announced Monday.

It is expected to be an increase of more than two percent over last year and would mark the third highest since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

“For many Americans, Thanksgiving and travel go hand in hand, and this holiday, we expect more people on the roads, skies, and seas compared to 2022,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “Travel demand has been strong all year, and AAA’s Thanksgiving forecast reflects that continued desire to get away and spend time with loved ones.”

Most Thanksgiving travelers are expected to drive this year.

More than 49 million people are projected to get behind the wheel this year, an increase of 1.7 percent compared to 2022, according to AAA.

AAA is also expected at least four million people to fly this Thanksgiving, an increase of over six percent from last year, and the highest number of air travelers since 2005.

Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are typically the busiest air travel days ahead of the holiday and the most expensive, AAA says.

The number of people traveling by cruiser, bus, and train over Thanksgiving is up nearly 11 percent from last year.

“The cruise industry, in particular, has made a remarkable comeback,” Twidale added. “Thanksgiving cruises are mostly sold out, with many travelers looking to spend the holiday at sea.”

1.55 million travelers will go out of town using other modes of transportation, which took a hit during the pandemic but have rebounded, according to AAA.





