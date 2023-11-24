AAA offers tips to keep yourself and others safe during the holiday shopping weekend

OHIO — An estimated 123 million people are expected to shop at brick-and-mortar stores over the holiday weekend, and AAA is offering traffic and shopping safety tips to ensure that everyone is safe and has an enjoyable shopping experience.

Data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows that barely 80% of drivers experienced road rage at least once within the last 30 days.

In a similar study, the Foundation found potentially aggressive actions such as tailgating, erratic lane changing, or illegal passing are a factor in nearly 56% of fatal crashes.

>> ‘We’re being forced;’ Employees unhappy as Walmart reopens days after mass shooting for Black Friday

“Motorists are reminded not to let emotions lead to destructive choices,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA manager of Public and Governmental Affairs. “Don’t risk escalating a situation. You never know how the other driver might react. Instead, maintain a cool head and focus on reaching your destination safely.”

The National Safety Council warns that thousands of crashes occur in parking lots and garage structures every year, resulting in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries.

>> MetroParks ice rink officially open this weekend in Dayton

Here are some tips to prevent road rage from AAA:

• Don’t Offend: Avoid forcing another driver to use their brakes or turn the steering wheel in response to something you have done. Follow traffic laws and practice courteous behavior behind the wheel.

• Be Tolerant and Forgiving: Assume that another driver’s actions are nothing personal. The other driver may just be having a really bad day. Remember, your job is not to correct or police others on their driving behaviors. Your job is to reach your destination safely.

• Do Not Respond: Avoid eye contact, don’t make gestures, and maintain space around your vehicle. If you feel another driver is targeting you with their aggressive behavior, call 911 if needed.

>> Historic Clifton Mill announces 5 million lights this holiday season

AAA is also bringing awareness to pedestrian safety, especially during the holiday season.

Pedestrian strikes nationwide reached a 40-year high in 2022, with over 7,500 pedestrians killed by vehicle strikes, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). The number of pedestrians killed by drivers increased by 19% in the last three years.

“Injuries and fatalities can spike this season simply due to the sheer number of shoppers determined to beat the crowd to the best sales of the season rather than focusing on where they are driving or walking,” said Hitchens. “Pedestrians and motorists share the responsibility of creating safe roadways at all times.”

>> 1 dead after shooting at Springfield bar

Here’s what to do stay safe as a pedestrian:

• Be visible. Wear light-colored or reflective clothing and walk in well-lit areas.

• Stay alert and watch for vehicles about to pull away from parking spaces. Avoid distractions, put down your smartphone and do not wear headphones in both ears.

• Follow the rules. Know your city’s traffic rules and signals for pedestrians.

• Cross at safe places. Use crosswalks and walk on sidewalks whenever possible.

• Make note of where you park to reduce time spent walking through parking areas.

• Avoid drug or alcohol impairment.

>> Protesters temporarily halt Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

And if you’re driving, here’s what you can do to keep people safe:

• Be alert. Look out for children and distracted pedestrians at all times and follow posted speed limits. Watch for pedestrians stepping out from between parked vehicles.

• Drive with caution near crosswalks and near store entrances. Always yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk. When approaching a crosswalk, reduce your speed and prepare to stop.

• Watch for pedestrians crossing outside of crosswalks and give them the same right of way as within posted crossing areas. Maintain a slow speed throughout parking areas, including access roads and lanes in shopping center and mall parking lot areas.

• Follow basic traffic rules and courteous driving behavior. Park only in designated parking areas, do not idle or park in designated disabled spaces without a permit, and proceed in the correct direction down parking lanes and on access roads.

• Do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Alcohol and drugs impair your reaction time, reflexes and decision-making skills.

• Stay alert in parking lots, park in well-lit areas and remember where you parked. Stow away purchased items in trunks or covered cargo areas to reduce the chance of theft. Always lock your vehicle.

• When returning to your vehicle, have keys ready in hand, and check the area around your car and in the back seat before getting in. Once you have entered your vehicle, lock your doors immediately and do not roll down your window for strangers.





©2023 Cox Media Group