‘We’re being forced;’ Employees unhappy as Walmart reopens days after mass shooting for Black Friday

BEAVERCREEK — Just days after a mass shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart that injured four people, the store is reopening its doors in time for Black Friday.

News Center 7 spoke with Walmart employees who say they aren’t ready to go back. Catch Xavier Hershovitz with the latest today on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Four days ago, a shooter that the FBI said was partially inspired by racially motivated violent extremist ideology opened fire on a store full of Thanksgiving shoppers.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘We’re not ready;’ Employee speaks out after Walmart reopens doors days after mass shooting

An employee who spoke with News Center 7 anonymously to protect her job says she and others are not ready to return to the store after the shooting.

“Everybody I’ve talked to is either saying no, I’m not ready, or saying I wasn’t even asked. For a lot of people, this is not what we want. We are not ready for this. We’re being forced,” she said.

Walmart said they will do whatever they can to help employees that may be worried about being back here today.

©2023 Cox Media Group