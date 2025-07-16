District provides update on possible high school busing solutions

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools leaders are still working to figure out how high school students will get to class this year.

This comes after a new provision in the state budget prohibits high school students from transferring to school from the RTA hub downtown.

The district now has less than 30 days to figure out a plan before the school year starts.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent David Lawrence and Transportation Director Marvin Jones told News Center 7 that they want to get as much feedback from parents in the district as possible.

The district’s public information office put together a survey that will be shared with parents to collect their feedback about high school busing.

Right now, the survey is just a rough draft.

“We got an email from our legal team earlier today saying that they need another 24 hours, so we have put it together, but we need to give them a little bit more time to vet it,” Lawrence said.

