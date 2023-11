CLIFTON, Ohio — The ‘Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill’ kick off today and this year they’ve got 5 million lights to bring in the Christmas cheer.

36 years ago Clifton Mill had 100,000 lights that made up the light show, and now they have reached a big milestone with 5 million.

The lights will be shining through the Christmas season from today, Nov. 24 through Dec. 30 at the Historic Clifton Mill in Clifton, Ohio.

