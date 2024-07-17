‘988 is saving lives;’ Ohio’s call centers take nearly 340K calls in 2 years

OHIO — It has been two years since the launching of the National 988 Suicide Hotline and we are getting an idea of how many lives it has saved.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Renewed focus placed on men’s mental health across area

Ohio’s call centers have taken nearly 340,000 calls, texts, and chats in the past two years, according to Governor Mike DeWine.

That is an average of 14,0000 contacts each month.

“988 is saving lives,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “The lifeline is providing free, around-the-clock support to Ohioans in crisis by connecting them with someone to talk to for help at the moment it’s needed most. I am proud of the impact 988 has made in two short years and we fully intend to continue building on that momentum moving forward.”

Ohio has 19 call centers, the most of any state in the nation since its launch in 2022.

>>RELATED: Mental health clinics across the US are helping Latinos bridge language and access barriers

As News Center 7 reported back in June, suicide is the seventh leading cause of death in men, Mental Health America said.

Only 40% of men facing mental health problems get help.

Every year, one in five adults faces a mental health problem.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, you can call Ohio’s Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Counselors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

©2024 Cox Media Group