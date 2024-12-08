911 call: Person says friend ‘accidentally pulled the trigger’, shooting him

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized after being accidentally shot in Dayton Saturday night.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers and medics responded around 9:26 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Wright Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A Dayton officer told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson at the scene that the victim was accidentally by a friend.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the person shot told dispatchers what happened.

“Me and my buddy we were just chilling and he accidentally pulled the trigger,” the victim tells dispatchers.

He tells dispatchers he was shot in the leg.

“I’m losing a lot of blood,” he tells them.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect who shot the victim is in custody, police said.

We will continue to follow this story.

