1 hospitalized after accidentally shot in Dayton; suspect in custody

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized after being accidentally shot in Dayton Saturday night.

Dayton officers and medics responded around 9:26 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Wright Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A Dayton officer told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson at the scene that the victim was accidentally by a friend.

The shooting victim was sitting in a police cruiser when medics arrived.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect who shot the victim is in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

