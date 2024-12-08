1 hospitalized after accidentally shot in Dayton; suspect in custody

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized after being accidentally shot in Dayton Saturday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton officers and medics responded around 9:26 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Wright Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 hospitalized, part of busy street closed after Kettering house fire
- Tyler Perry Studios president dies after plane crash
- Juvenile shot, killed Friday night
A Dayton officer told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson at the scene that the victim was accidentally by a friend.
The shooting victim was sitting in a police cruiser when medics arrived.
Medics transported the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect who shot the victim is in custody.
The shooting remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]