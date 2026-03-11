9-year-old girl given Lifesaving Award for calling 911 after truck crashes into pond

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 9-year-old girl was given a Lifesaving Award for her response when a truck crashed into a pond last month.

On Tuesday, the Washington Township Fire Department presented a Lifesaving Award to 9-year-old Parker, the Township shared on social media.

“Heroes come in all ages, and today, the Washington Township Fire Department was proud to celebrate 9-year-old Parker with a Lifesaving Award!” the post said.

Last month, Washington Township Resident Craig Chabut had a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of his truck and crash into a retention pond, leaving it partially submerged.

Parker stayed calm, called 911, and kept herself and her younger brother safe until first responders arrived, according to the post.

“That’s real courage. We’re so proud of Parker and relieved everyone is doing well!” the post said.

