9-year-old boy dies days after being shot in Ohio home, police say

LANCASTER — A child has died days after being shot in an Ohio home last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lancaster Police received a 911 call on October 6 around 5:30 p.m. that a child was shot, according to our news partner, WBNS TV, in Columbus.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived, they found two children; one was not injured.

A gun was also discovered, according to Lancaster Police.

A medical helicopter transported the boy to a Columbus hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Chuck Sims from the Lancaster Police Department told WBNS on Sunday that the boy later died.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group